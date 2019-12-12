Autointelli Wins Aditya Birla Bizlabs’ Award 2019 for IT Infrastructure Automation Solution

Covai Post Network

The Chennai-based Autointelli Systems, a fast growing IT infrastructure Automation Company, has won the coveted Aditya Birla Bizlabs Award for 2019 for its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based IT infrastructure automation solutions.

Mr. E. Pradeep Kumar, CEO, Autointelli is receiving the Aditya Birla Bizlabs’ Award 2019 from Mr. Mohandas Pai, Former CFO of Infosys and Current Chairman of Manipal Global Education

(L-R)

Mr. E. Pradeep Kumar, CEO, Autointelli

Mr. Mohandas Pai, Former CFO of Infosys and Current Chairman of Manipal Global Education

Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, CEO of Aditya Birla Capital

Mr. Dinesh Balaraman, Technical Architect from Autointelli

The company was adjudged the winner in the contest that attracted the participation of over 2000 tech startups from across the world in various categories. As a winner of the award, Autointelli will get funding and business for its solutions from Aditya Birla group companies. Bizlabs is the initiative of the Aditya Birla group to identify innovative startups and offer them business support.

Autointelli’s IT infrastructure automation solution – known as Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) – helps companies ensure business continuity by making their IT infrastructure reliable. The company is fast emerging as an industry leader in its space. It has on-going partnerships with global organizations including a Top 4 consulting firm and global tech giants. However, any business that has more than 25 servers can use Autointelli’s tool – irrespective of their domain.

Talking about the Award, Mr. E. Pradeep Kumar, CEO, Autointelli, said, “The BizLabs award is a great recognition for our innovative approach to AIOps, a niche IT services segment, currently dominated by big organizations. The fact that we have won the award competing with hundreds of startups across the world serves as a proof that our AIOps platform is a global product. Our passion for automating IT operations, and our in-depth understanding of the scope of AI and machine learning in this field, has helped us get the attention of the global and Indian multinational organizations. We are geared up to reach our solutions to businesses across categories, sizes, and market regions and emerge as an undisputed leader in AIOps in the world.”

Mr. Pradeep observed that as digital transformation, and the adoption of Cloud and distributed networks increase, the complexity of managing enterprise IT infrastructure – such as installing operating systems, configuring servers, and running software – bound to multiply. Hence, manual approach to IT infrastructure management can hardly cope up with the growing complexity. Besides, it would increase their IT cost – as they need to invest in constant development efforts.

However, AIOps solutions can free staff from doing mundane, repetitive, and tedious IT operations, and let them focus on value creating tasks. As an AI platform built with robust machine learning algorithms, Autointelli’s AIOps makes the management of an entire IT ecosystem of a business autonomous. It maps the IT infrastructure; monitors the functioning of various hardware and software; diagnoses and predicts problems; conducts root-cause analyses; creates alerts to prompt engineers to step in; and solve issues on its own, using virtual bots.

Autointelli’s AIOps helps IT staff track the performance and availability of their IT infrastructure remotely using a single screen. The staff can also make their own AIOps modules for their unique IT operations with simple drag and drop workflow creator.

In addition to offering products, Autointelli also provides IT infrastructure solutions as a service – ‘Managed Services’ – and takes care of end-to-end automation of IT infrastructure management.

The company is signing up with organizations of all sizes in IT, retail, banking, and manufacturing for its AIOps solutions. It is also in the process of setting up its delivery and support network in select global markets.

Source: Newsvior