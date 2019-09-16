Autumn/Winter’19 Campaign Unveiled for Scott by Sonam and Anil

The revolutionary eyewear brand, Scott, has revealed their latest Autumn/Winter’19 Collection in collaboration with the stylish father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The ever stylish Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her amazing and eye-catching fashion style and Anil Kapoor, the evergreen and dapper actor are the perfect fit for the stylish and fashion forward eyewear label.

New campaign for Scott Eyewear with Sonam and Anil Kapoor

Scott has curated a selection of frame shapes, exclusive accents and alluring combinations to showcase shades and opticals featuring their excellent craftsmanship. The impressive designs are further enhanced with functional properties, including UVA and UVB protection, polarized lenses, anti-reflection coating, double gradient mirrors and much more. With their constantly evolving designs, Scott has blurred the lines between retro and modern.

Amit Parikh, Director of Sterling Group hosted a private evening for the launch of Autumn/Winter’19 Collection. Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the faces of Scott Eyewear were present to unveil the line.

“It’s an amazing collection. Great to be working with such an amazing label. They have the most unique designs and are definitely the new fashion trend. They have great designs and varieties in the new collection.” says Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor says, “It’s always exciting to work with Scott. Their style has a different and alluring sense of fashion. Their new collection has such amazing designs. The sunglasses have beautiful prints and are available in so many different styles. That’s the best part of the Scott sunglasses they have a wide range of diverse designs to choose from.”

A part of the renowned Sterling Group, Scott Eyewear has become the epitome of quality and technology. With over 33 years of experience in distribution of international brands in India, they have become the pioneers in innovation and fashion. Says Amit Parikh – Director, Sterling Group – “Glasses say a lot about the person because anyone in a pair of sunglasses is an image that a lot of people would recognise. The new range has the complete look including fashion fun and comfort.”