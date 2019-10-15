In continuation of Best Brand series by The Economic Times, Avaali was awarded “Promising Brands 2019-20” in an event held in Dubai on October 15th. This platform highlights brands, which have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of our popular culture and day to day lives. These brands are collated in a brand book which has received significant acclaim from across the industry.

Avaali Recognized as “The Economic Times Promising Brands 2019-20”

To qualify for the selection, consumers evaluated brands based on multiple parameters including innovation, substantial publicly available data about the brand, brand awareness, consumer satisfaction, consistency in customer experience, value proposition, advocacy and positive economic profits associated with the Brand. Some of the brands which are featured in the Brand Book, find a mention in there because they have challenged the status quo. They have shown the grit and gumption to affect change and be relevant to the current market context. There are also brands with smart new business models which did not exist earlier.

“Thank you, Economic Times for this award. It is a moment of pride for Avaali. We are grateful as ever, to our customers who have trusted us and given us the opportunity to serve them. Our commitment to our customers and to various innovations continues to stay strong, as we build significant momentum for growth and scale across geographies,” says Srividya Kannan, Founder and Director for Avaali.

About Avaali

Avaali has worked with over 100+ large enterprises across Asia, Middle East and Africa to deliver process agility outcomes for these customers. As a result of their engagement, they have brought down cycle time reductions of close to 30-40% across operational and customer facing processes with emerging technologies. Avaali focuses on the unstructured content within business processes, manual workflows and exceptions etc. that are the primary cause for long process cycle time, lack of governance and visibility into processes. Typically enterprises invest a lot on structured data applications. However, only recently have enterprises started to leverage emerging technologies, to focus on unstructured content and its workflows, which is what is accountable for a significant proportion of cost and efficiency drivers within enterprises. Avaali brings in a niche as they focus only on unstructured content for large enterprises.

The company is headquartered in India with subsidiaries in Singapore and UAE. A significant number of projects they have done is in the shared services space, wherein they’ve consulted companies to set up a shared service center, supported in taking important decisions with respect to captive, hybrid or outsourced models and done technology evaluations. Avaali walks the talk by ensuring successful implementations of solutions such as Information Management, Robotic Process Automation, Shared services automation solutions etc.

Over the past 18 months, Avaali has heavily invested in its own framework branded Velocious™. The concept to Velocious™ is that a confluence of various technologies is what will drive process automation for enterprises going forward. And that enterprises do not heavily leverage what they have already invested in terms of OEM solutions. Velocious™ is a set of ready to deploy solutions that leverages various technologies such as AI Chatbot, OCR, Workflow, RPA and content management solutions talking to transactional applications at the back-end. Avaali has launched the Velocious™ Supplier Portal, Solutions for logistics such as the Shipment tracking solution, e-docket solution as well as AI Chatbot, Migration tool etc. as a part of Velocious™.

Avaali is growing rapidly across its focus geographies and additionally is also entering into Europe market this year. Over the next years, the company plans to rapidly scale right from new customers they serve to increasing share of wallet from existing customers. They also plan to launch additional solutions under Velocious.