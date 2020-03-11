  • Download mobile app
11 Mar 2020, Edition - 1702, Wednesday
Avanse Financial Services Introduces a Special Offer for Female Students on This Women’s Day

by businesswireindia.com

March 11, 2020

Business Wire India
  • Interest rate on education loan for female students: 12.99%
  • 5% cashback: Appreciation reward at 5% cashback on the tuition fee after successfully completing the course
  • Offer open for sanctions: 8th March – 31st March, 2020
  • Offer applicable for full time courses in India as well as abroad

Avanse Financial Services, a new age, education-focused NBFC, announced a special offer on education loans for female students to celebrate International Women’s Day. As a part of this offer, female students can avail an education loan for 12.99% interest rate. They will also be eligible for a 5% cashback on the tuition fee post successfully completing the course. This offer is applicable on any Under-Graduation or Post-Graduation program in India as well as abroad. This offer is valid from 8th March – 31st March, 2020. 

Avanse is dedicated towards providing a robust platform to help students achieve their ambitions and strengthen the overall education ecosystem. This Women’s Day offer has been designed to encourage more female students to pursue their dreams. Avanse, as a student-centric organization, celebrates this day by being the enabler for women to fulfil their aspirations and to create a difference in their lives.     

Commenting on this initiative Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “To celebrate Women’s day at Avanse and to salute the power of womanhood, we have designed this special offer exclusively for female students so that they can aspire without boundaries. In line with our mission of making education affordable and accessible for all deserving students, this new scheme includes an attractive interest rate and a unique cashback offer.”

This offer has been curated to support female education aspirants who are keen to further their interest in chosen fields and universities in a hassle free manner anywhere in India and abroad. He added, “We strongly believe that educating women results into empowered families, stronger societies, a knowledgeable economy and ultimately, a prosperous nation. As we aim to constantly enhance the overall education ecosystem in India with affordable solutions, this offer has been launched with the motive of empowering female students to pursue higher education.”

Avanse is focused on strengthening its leadership position in education lending by creating customized solutions for individuals and offering equal opportunities to all deserving students. With solutions for every segment of the Indian education sector, Avanse also contributes towards building adequate and advance education infrastructure in the country.  

Source: Businesswire

