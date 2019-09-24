Avanse Launches Limited Period Education Loan Offer on the Occasion of Daughter’s Day

by businesswireindia.com

Avanse Financial Services, one of India’s leading education-focused NBFCs, today announced a limited period and exclusive ‘Daughter’s Day’ education loan offer for female students across the country. Under the scheme, which is valid from 23to 30September, Avanse is set to provide preferential rates of 11.49% on all education loans. The offer also includes an option to extend repaying terms to 12 years, providing added financial flexibility for the students.With this offer, Avanse intends to support parents who encourage their daughters to pursue higher educational courses, in India or abroad., shares his comments, “Avanse has been at the forefront of the education financing segment with its highly customer-centric and digitally agile initiatives. On this Daughter’s Day, in line with our mission to make education financing accessible & affordable, we intend to salute parents who encourage their daughters to follow their dreams and support them to fulfil their educational aspirations. We acknowledge and appreciate the role played by such supportive parents, who have a direct bearing not only on the child’s life but also on the overall economy.”With this offer, Avanse continues to set the benchmark in the educational lending segment with respect to contributing towards the sustenance of an independent and flourishing educational environment. With best in class turnaround in the industry for loan sanctions, Avanse intends to sustain its efforts to ensure that acquiring education loans is seamless and affordable for every deserving Indian student.Source: Businesswire