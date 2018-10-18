Avaya Demonstrates AI and Biometrics Enabled Communications Solutions for Enhanced Customer & Employee Experiences

by businesswireindia.com

Avaya Holding Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is demonstrating the integration of AI-Enhanced technologies, including biometrics and real-time sentiment analysis to its communication platforms, enabling organizations to elevate voice as a key user interface for richer, more seamless customer and employee experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51881035&lang=en

Avaya Demonstrates AI and Biometrics Enabled Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

Today businesses are being pressured to reimagine their approach to customer and employee engagement. A recent Avaya survey of more than 8,000 consumers found that over 70 percent prefer contacting customer services by phone, and believe it is the most effective means of getting the best answer. At the same time, there is a growing body of evidence that suggests increasing customer acceptance and demand for digital technologies like chatbots and biometrics, and research indicates that 25 percent of interactions with these technologies will be conversational.

“Voice remains the cornerstone of customer service, and there is a clear opportunity for its extended application to enrich customer journeys,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya senior vice president of Solutions and Technology. “Through our position as the leading provider of enterprise communications solutions, we have been embracing new and exciting technologies that enable us to effectively address these changing customer preferences and deliver voice as a more powerful user interface, for both customers and employees.”

As a champion of the API economy, Avaya has expanded the breadth and capabilities of its Software Development Kit. This includes ecosystem partners and internal developers incorporating conversational AI, natural language processing, analytics, and cognitive machine learning to enhance the capabilities of Avaya’s solutions, and merging UC and CC for a more connected enterprise experience.

Avaya use cases being presented at GITEX Technology Week will also include conversational IVR for biometrics integration and sentiment-based routing of calls—allowing customers to make inquiries and receive an immediate, considered response either on digital channels from the most capable service agent or back office expert via a context-rich, personalized experience.

Avaya is also enriching its Equinox Unified Communications platform by integrating cognitive services from organizations such as Microsoft and Google to deliver voice-enabled virtual assistants for the enterprise. Demonstrating two-factor BioID authentication via facial & voice biometrics, contextual transcription and real time translation with intent recognition, the platform serves as a personalized assistant to each employee, enhancing productivity and increasing job satisfaction.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51881035&lang=en

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51881035&lang=enSource: Businesswire