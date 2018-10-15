Axalta Promotes Sustainable Coating Practice at Indiaskills 2018

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that it supported India’s Biggest Skill Competition “Indiaskills 2018”, a biennial event that provides a platform to passionate participants to exhibit their skills on a national level. The winners of Indiaskills 2018 get an opportunity to represent India at 45th WorldSkills Competition at Kazan, Russia in 2019. Indiaskills is hosted by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the guidance of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. This is the third competition in a row that Axalta has supported and been a part of.

Lokender Pal Singh, Business Director, Refinish, South Asia – Axalta India handing over the trophy to the winner

Axalta’s ‘Sustainability Practice Award’ is presented in the category of Car Painting and focuses on the contestant who has excelled at painting the car without the use of surplus resources and minimized waste. This initiative helps to nurture environmentally responsible mindset among young people to learn from and further, implement the practices in their daily lives and in their careers, ensuring a better and more sustainable world.

“As a leading global coatings company, Axalta is dedicated to sustainability and corporate responsibility,” said Vinay Rajadhyaksha, Managing Director, Axalta India, “Both are fundamental to our culture and ensures we conduct our business in a sustainable and socially responsible manner along our entire value chain, including technology and operations. We are very pleased to provide the winner of the car painting category with the opportunity to be guided and trained at Axalta’s Training Centers in preparation for the 45th WorldSkills Competition next year. We hope that this will also bolster a move towards implementing more sustainable coating practices in the industry.”

Indiaskills 2018 was inaugurated by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on October 2nd, 2018. This year, the competition witnessed over 400 participants under one roof coming from a myriad of industry backgrounds such as automobile, aviation, beauty and wellness, plumbing, manufacturing, web design and development, hospitality and tech and competing in 45 diverse skills.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

For more information, please visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About National Skill Development Corporation

NSDC is one of its kind public-private-partnership with an objective to facilitate skill training in partnership with private training providers. Till date, NSDC has approved 350+ training providers and 39 Sector Skill Councils, with a geographical spread of 7,000+ training centres in 600+ districts across the country. NSDC has trained more than 1.4 crore people across sectors.

For more information on Skill Development, please visit: www.nsdcindia.org.

For more information on Indiaskills, please visit: www.worldskillsindia.co.in.