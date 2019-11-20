Azbil Starts Overseas Sales of Ceiling Temperature Sensor for Office Buildings

by businesswireindia.com

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845) announced that it has started sales outside of Japan of the Company’s ceiling-mounted temperature sensor (round type), an indoor temperature sensor for use with office building HVAC systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005393/en/

Ceiling-mounted temperature sensor (round type) (Photo: Business Wire)

In recent years, office buildings have fewer pillars and walls, necessitating temperature sensors to be installed into ceilings. Because Azbil’s ceiling-mounted temperature sensor is a mere 40 mm in diameter and 5 mm thick with a color scheme allowing it to blend in with a room’s surroundings, it does not detract from the room’s aesthetic. Installation has been simplified through the use of springs to snap the sensor into place, making screws unnecessary. Improvements to the internal construction have led to a faster response time and increased accuracy, enabling the sensor to contribute to maintaining a comfortable indoor environment. Ever since the product was launched in Japan in July 2018, over 20,000 units have been installed in office buildings and other structures, and the sensor has received a favorable reception due to its unobtrusive design, ease of installation, and high accuracy.

Azbil’s overseas launch of the sensor is centered on office buildings and other structures in East Asia and the Company is targeting 100 million yen in sales of the product for the first year. Additionally, the sensor complies with various international safety and environmental directives, such as those required by CE marking1, REACH2, and China RoHS3.

1 A certification required for certain products in order to be sold in Europe. It indicates that such products meet essential EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

2 Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals. This European Union regulation concerns the management of chemical substances.

3 Restriction of hazardous substances; regulations in China and other regions to limit the amount of hazardous substances electric/electronic devices can contain.

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil will continue to develop and offer products and systems that provide people with safety and comfort.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated ¥262 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005393/en/

Source: Businesswire