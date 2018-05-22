Azure Power Marks New Milestone with the Crossing of 2 Gigawatt Solar Portfolio

by businesswireindia.com

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in India, announced that its portfolio has crossed the 2 GW milestone by winning four 50 MW projects for a cumulative capacity of 200 MWs in the state of Maharashtra. The solar power project was auctioned by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (Mahagenco),

These 200 MWs won are in addition to the recently 130 MWs won with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Maharashtra, bringing Azure Power’s total portfolio to 337 MWs, making the company

Commenting on the occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, “We started with the vision of providing affordable solar power for generations and the mission to be the lowest cost power producer in the world. Through our collective efforts and support from our stakeholders, we have achieved this important milestone of crossing a 2 GW portfolio through large scale, mini/micro grid and rooftop solutions across the entire country. This achievement is a testament to our strong project development, engineering, and execution capabilities. We are delighted to make this contribution towards the realization of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power generation.”

Azure Power was founded by Inderpreet Wadhwa in 2008 with a vision of providing affordable solar power in an efficient, sustainable and socially responsible manner.

The company started its journey over ten years ago by developing India’s first private utility scale solar plant, a 2 MW plant in Awan Punjab. Over the last decade, the company has witnessed tremendous growth and has installed over 1,000 MWs of solar capacity, with a footprint across 23 states in India. Approximately 80% of Azure Power’s projects are with counterparties with domestic debt ratings that are A or higher and the company is backed by several marquee investors such as Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), International Finance Corporation (IFC), HelionVenture Partners, Foundation Capital, Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Économique (PROPARCO), Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG) and Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO).

the second highest generation company in India, which is owned by the Government of Maharashtra. Azure Power will sign a 25 year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mahagenco at a tariff of INR 3.07 (~US 4.7 cents) per kWh. The project will be developed outside a solar park and is expected to be commissioned in 2019.one of the largest solar power suppliers to the state.Azure Power has rapidly grown to become one of the largest solar power developers in the India.Source: Businesswire