Bacardi Names Tony Latham Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces the appointment of Tony Latham to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Latham, who joins Bacardi from Unilever, will oversee all finance activities including global accounting, tax and treasury as well as revenue growth management plus global business services and information technology. He will be a member of the company’s Global Leadership Team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Madhavan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005590/en/

Tony Latham, newly appointed Executive Vice President and CFO, Bacardi (Photo: Business Wire)

During his tenure at Unilever, Latham, 47, served in a variety of senior finance roles, most recently serving as Executive Vice President Finance – Group Performance Management, with global responsibility for leading operational finance across Unilever’s three divisions and eight regions. He originally joined Unilever in 2011 as the VP Finance – North Asia, based in Shanghai. Prior to joining Unilever, Latham worked for Danone where he was the global CFO for their Medical Nutrition division as well as regional finance lead based in Bangkok. Before that, at SC Johnson, Latham served in both country and regional finance roles based in Australia and Indonesia.

A native of Australia, Latham brings to Bacardi a diverse set of business experiences across finance, IT, supply chain management and M&A as well as vast global experience having worked extensively throughout the emerging markets of Asia and Europe.

“As we conducted a rigorous and thoughtful search to fill this vital role, it was important to ensure we identified a purpose driven leader with an impeccable business background, diverse global experience and, most importantly, someone who appreciates and is illustrative of our unique Bacardi culture. In Tony we have found these qualities and more. I could not be more delighted to have him join our company at this dynamic time in our 157-year history as we endeavor to deliver the best 10 years ever at Bacardi,” said Madhavan.

“It is an honor to join a company with such a strong culture, enduring values, iconic brands and incredible business opportunities to bring more people together for exceptional drinks experiences,” said Latham. “I look forward to working with Mahesh and the entire Bacardi team to drive ever more growth and consumer love for our brands around the world.”

Latham, who is relocating to Bermuda with his family pending authorization by the Bermuda Immigration Authority, will begin his new role in September.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 157 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter @BacardiLimited or Instagram @BacardiLimited1862.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005590/en/

Source: Businesswire