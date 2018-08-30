‘Bade Bano Bade Chalo’ with Home Credit India

Focussing on service and trust, the campaign showcases Home Credit’s role in helping customers to be financial literate & to avail safe loans

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s fastest growing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has unveiled its new brand campaign, “Bade bano bade chalo” which encourages customers to rise up when taking loans, especially if they are hesitant in borrowing from family and friends. The company conducted a research to gauge the thinking pattern of people when it comes to taking loans for their needs and aspirations.

The campaign communicates relatable instances from daily lives of our customers and reinforces Home Credit’s positioning as a responsible lender and an active participant in the communities where it operates. It also showcases Home Credit’s role in helping the customers to be financial literate and encourages them to avail safe, easy and quick loans from financial institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Navratil, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) at Home Credit India, said, “Customer is at the center of our new brand initiative ‘Bade bano bade chalo.’ The campaign reinforces Home Credit’s commitment towards Responsible Lending. We focus on first time borrowers by providing loans to people who do not have any CIBIL scores and who need access to trustworthy and regulated sources of financing.”

The research conducted in Delhi and Mumbai highlights interesting facts into the changing mind-sets of people when it comes to taking loans:

More than 70% of the people are not comfortable borrowing money from close ones

People are comfortable to borrow up to approx. INR 73,000 from their near and dear ones

As a first choice to borrow money from – In Delhi, 45% prefer parents whereas in Mumbai, 39% prefer their friends

From family and friends, people in Delhi borrow more for marriage (36%) and investment in business (33%) whereas people in Mumbai borrow more for asset purchase-consumer electronics (31%), household expenses (30%) and travel (23%)

Order of preference for borrowing money: Bank, family, NBFC, friends and relatives. NBFC is preferred more in Delhi (39%) as compared to Mumbai (11%)

Overall, most people want to pay back the loan in monthly instalments but 38% of people in Delhi want to pay back the entire loan amount together

The campaign 'Bade bano bade chalo' is another step taken by Home Credit India to express assurance towards its customers. Through this campaign, the company would motivate its customers to rise up when taking loans, especially from families and friends. 'Bade bano bade chalo' is all about self-motivation and taking a positive approach towards life.

Home Credit Group is developing its footprint in Asia’s fast-growing, high-potential markets and in the U.S., while maintaining its role as a market leader in Central and Eastern Europe and CIS. Its distinctive business model of providing consumer finance products which are easily accessible even at the lower end of the economic scale is a formula which has been successfully rolled out in China, India and South East Asia. Home Credit Group has developed both bricks-and-mortar and online distribution that makes it very attractive to manufacturers and retailers who are seeking a consumer finance partner. This in turn supports the rapid development of Home Credit’s loan portfolio.

About Home Credit India

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. is a leading consumer finance provider that is committed to drive credit penetration and financial inclusion by offering financial solutions that are simple, transparent and accessible to all. One of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Home Credit India has been consistently expanding operations since its entry in 2012. The company’s operations is now spread over 175 cities across 20 states in the country. The company had a customer base of nearly 2 million in 2016, driven by pan-India expansion across major markets, a range of diversified and innovative products backed by superior customer experience. In 2017 alone Home Credit added another 3.5 million customers, further consolidating its position as a leading consumer finance provider. The company has a strong network of more than 29,000 points-of-sale (PoS) from where it serves over 6 million customers. The company’s employee base stands at over 16,000. Home Credit India has been recognized by Aon Hewitt as a Regional AON Best Employer 2017 for employer excellence.

For more information, please visit www.homecredit.co.in.



About Home Credit Group

Home Credit India is part of Home Credit Group, an international consumer finance provider with operations in 10 countries where there is high potential to grow. Founded in 1997, we focus on responsible lending primarily to people with little or no credit history. Our services are simple, easy and fast. We operate in highly attractive markets with significant barriers to entry. We are a leading provider of consumer finance in selected countries. It is our experience and knowledge across the different markets, which sustainably puts us ahead of our competitors. We drive and broaden financial inclusion for the unbanked population by providing a positive and safe borrowing experience – the first for many of our customers. We promote higher living standards and meet borrowers’ financial needs. Our 140,100 employees have so far served over 101 million customers through a vast distribution network comprising over 400,000 points of sale, loan offices, branches and post offices.

For more information, please visit www.homecredit.net.