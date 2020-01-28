BAE Systems to Highlight Depth of Partnerships in India and Showcase Make in India M777 Ultra Light Howitzers at DefExpo 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Two BAE Systems M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) gun systems will take centre stage at the 11th edition of DefExpo next month in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The two M777 ULH systems signify the 145-gun agreement between the U.S. and Indian governments to strengthen India’s artillery capabilities. Under the agreement, 120 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL), as part of the Make in India programme. To date, BAE Systems has produced and delivered 25 guns to the Indian Army, with another 70-plus planned for 2020.

In addition, the BAE Systems stand at DefExpo 2020 (R32, Hall 7, UK Pavilion) will exhibit an array of state-of-the-art capabilities, including towed and self-propelled artillery, naval gun systems and ships, ammunitions, unmanned autonomous systems and precision munitions.

Dave Armstrong, BAE Systems’ Group Business Development Director,

said: “India is a strategic market for BAE Systems, and DefExpo 2020 will provide the company with the ideal platform to showcase the deep collaboration and commitment that exist with the Indian government and across industry, highlighted best by the ongoing success of the M777 ULH programme.”

Nik Khanna, BAE Systems’ Managing Director India,

added: “BAE Systems is proud to be a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India, and DefExpo 2020 will be a great occasion to engage further with our key Indian stakeholders – strengthening existing partnerships and exploring avenues for new ones, particularly around the Mk45 naval gun. The team also looks forward to using this opportunity to discuss the continuing development of BAE Systems’ in-country supply chain, which the company is committed to expanding.”

t DefExpo 2020, BAE Systems will exhibit a 3-Dimensional video of its Mk45 Mod 4 naval gun, the lightest, most compact, fully automatic 127mm naval gun in the world. With a dozen customers globally, including the U.S. and United Kingdom, the 62-calibre Mk45 naval gun can provide a firing range of 13 nautical miles with conventional munitions. Building on continued interest in India and highlighting its expertise in warship design, BAE Systems will showcase a model of the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier on its stand at DefExpo 2020. A model of the Make in India Hawk advanced jet trainer, which is in service with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, will also be on display.

An array of munitions will be exhibited by BAE Systems at DefExpo 2020, including the 57mm and 40mm programmable 3P Ammo, BONUS 155mm sensor-fused ammunition, and 120mm tank ammunition, CT40 cannon. Also, on the stand will be the low-cost, combat-proven APKWS guidance kit transforms standard 2.75-inch (70-millemeter) rockets into precision munitions that reduce collateral damage. The guidance kits are compatible with existing and new inventories of rocket motors, warheads, and launchers; are easy to install; and require minimal training to use. With APKWS, rockets have achieved over a 93 percent hit rate in combat, have been fired from more than 20 different platforms, and are available to allied nations via Foreign Military Sale from the U.S. Government.Source: Businesswire