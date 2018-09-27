Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Launches Unique Service for Travel Insurance Customers

Business Wire India
- Give a missed call to a single number from anywhere in the world for quick insurance assistance
- Get an immediate call back from our officers who can answer your questions
- Experience a high level of personalized, unique customer service. And, what’s more, it’s free
India’s leading private general insurance company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, launched a unique assistance service for its travel insurance customers. No matter where you are travelling in the world, you can just give a missed call to a single number to request assistance. You will receive an immediate call back from trained executives who will answer your claim related queries. The whole idea of introducing such a service was to help the customers promptly in the time of need.
Customers face several challenges while travelling overseas: a strange country, unknown language, local customs and rules, etc. The missed call service enables travel insurance
customers to get answers to queries regarding the policy, claims process, the location of medical facilities within the vicinity, what to do if they have lost their passport or if their check-in luggage is delayed or misplaced, etc.
If you find yourself in need of assistance, just give a missed call on +91 124 6174720, a unified number across the world. The insurer will then receive an alert through an SMS. Within 10 minutes, a Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
officer will call the customer. It is a free facility that all travel insurance customers can avail of. Customers won’t have to face any waiting-time or worry about things like a call-drop.
While talking about the missed-call facility, Sasikumar Adidamu, Chief Technical Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we are always exploring avenues to enhance customer engagement and provide them instant insurance solutions. This missed call facility is a step towards being there with the customer when they need you the most and provide them with immediate assistance solving their major cause of concern of facing the unknown while travelling overseas.”
Customers can also enjoy prompt assistance from the insurer in Hindi and English.
Source: Businesswire