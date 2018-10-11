Bajaj Finserv launches LighterwithEMI campaign on World Obesity Day

Business Wire India
Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd has announced a campaign #LighterwithEMI
on World Obesity Day offering slimming treatments and fitness products on no-cost EMI. Under this campaign, the company along with their healthcare and fitness partners like VLCC, Truweight, Hero cycles, Track & Trail and other for exclusive discounts and special offers on weight loss treatments both surgical and non-surgical, diet consultation, fitness equipment, cycles etc. helping customers to realize their fitness goals.
WHO celebrates World Obesity Day
since 2015 on October 11 each year, to stimulate and support practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight and to reverse the obesity crisis. According to a recent study by World Obesity Federation, 5% of all Indian adults will be obese by 2025. According to a study by Ken Research, India is lowly penetrated with 0.3% of the global health club members and 1.0% of the global health clubs in 2013. Obesity in India has also been affected by the rising rate of health problems such as diabetes, hypertension and others. India being the diabetes capital of the world with over 50 million people suffering from type-2 diabetes, there is a dire need for timely detection and right management to live a normal life.
Bajaj Finance Ltd, supports the cause of healthy body and mind offering no-cost EMIs on World Obesity Day with the view to promote practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis. Finance on EMI Network is available for slimming treatments (cool sculpting, body therapies, diet plans, superfoods, skin firming and tightening), fitness equipment, bicycles, gym memberships and more. These special offers can be availed by both existing and new customers of Bajaj Finserv. New customers can connect with the Bajaj Finserv executive at the store to submit few documents & avail the finance option instantly. Existing holders of Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can transact using their card.
The Bajaj Finserv No cost EMI option is a monthly installment-based payment scheme with no hidden costs and most importantly, easy payments.
For more details, visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in/world-obesity-day
