02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday

  • Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
  • Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
  • PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
  • NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
  • BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
  • Another showdown is expected in Parliament, opposition is likely to voice protests against Rajya Sabha Chairman
Bajaj Finserv Offers Home Loan up to Rs. 3.5 Crore

by businesswireindia.com

August 2, 2018

Business Wire India
In order to help its customers to realise the dream of owning a house, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering its customers the facility of availing high-value home loans of up to Rs. 3.50 crore at a competitive interest rate. This facility is available for new home buyers as well as for customers who opt to transfer their existing home loan to Bajaj Finserv.

This offering from Bajaj Finserv is loaded with additional home loan offers such as 3 EMI Holiday and doorstep service for documentation. Customer can also opt for an additional top up amount of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs to supplement their personal finances, without any additional documentation.

Bajaj Finserv also offers Flexi Hybrid Home Loan facility, wherein home buyer needs to pay only the interest component as EMI for the first four years and start paying principal component thereafter. This facility enables the customers to organise their finances effectively which are affected after incurring significant expenses during the process of buying a new home and reduces the chances of default.

Customers can opt for repayment tenor of up to 240 months, according to their repayment capacity. There are no pre-payment or foreclosure charges applicable allowing the customers to close their loan as soon as their financial situation improves. To apply for Home Loan from Bajaj Finserv, customers just need to visit the company website and fill in the application with necessary details. They can also use online tool such home loan emi calculator to know the monthly EMI amount that you need to pay towards your loan.

These high-value home loans from Bajaj Finserv offer an excellent way for its customers to fulfil their cherished dream of owning their own house.
