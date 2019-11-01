  • Download mobile app
01 Nov 2019, Edition - 1571, Friday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karni Sena warns of taking ‘action’ against Big Boss if the authorities fail to do so.
  • Wall razed: PM Narendra Modi dedicates 370 abrogation to Sardar Patel
  • Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena chief minister: Sanjay Raut
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Bajaj Finserv Offers Personal Loans With Money in Your Account in Just 20 Minutes

by businesswireindia.com

November 1, 2019

Business Wire India
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers India’s fastest personal loan with easy approvals and disbursal within just 20 minutes. As a collateral-free loan, you can gain access to financing to meet pretty much any expense – from medical emergencies to big-ticket purchases at a short notice.
 
If you have a reasonably healthy financial profile, meet Bajaj Finance Limited’s basic eligibility criteria, and have your standard financial documents handy, you can access the personal loan in a matter of 20 minutes.
 
Here are some of the features of personal loans offered by Bajaj Finance Limited:
 
  1. Simplified personal loan eligibility criteria
The basic personal loan eligibility criteria offered by Bajaj Finance is one the key reasons that makes this personal loan so convenient. To get a personal loan, you only need to be:
 
  • A resident citizen of India
  • Aged between 23 and 57 years old
  • Meeting the monthly income parameters based on your city of residence
 
And to avail of your loan, you only need your basic KYC documents, employee ID card, salary slips, and bank account statements.
 
  1. Easy online application procedure
As the application procedure is online, it is easy, hassle-free, and needs only minimal paperwork. Just fill up your basic details, choose your amount from the loan assigned to you, and get your money! It’s really that simple.
 
  1. Flexible tenors
Meet all your financial obligations with your personal loan and repay it over flexible tenors of up to 60 months.
 
With customized pre-approved loans on offer, Bajaj Finserv brings you the money you need without the usual hassles involved in financing. Just visit the Bajaj Finserv website and avail your personal loan today.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿