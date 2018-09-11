Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard Offers Interest-Free Cash Withdrawal

Business Wire India
Taking its customer experiences to another level, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering Interest-free cash withdrawal in its exclusive SuperCard series. The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offer customers to withdraw interest-free cash from any ATM, by paying just a minimal processing fee. The cash can be used by customers for any financial requirement and interest will not be charged for up to 50 days.
Additionally, customers can opt to convert the cash limit of the SuperCard
into a short interest-free personal loan with a repayment tenor of up to 90 days with a small processing fee. Merely, the principal must be repaid against this facility and that too in three EMIs. Loaded with features and excellent rewards programs. Customer can avail free movie tickets, cashbacks and discounts on online and offline transactions. Customers can also opt to convert every transaction of above Rs. 3,000/- into instant easy EMIs.
Currently, the SuperCard series have offers across many categories such as lifecare, travel, food and hotel bookings. Goibibo offer on domestic and international flight bookings on SuperCard series are a money saver for those who love to travel. The details of the offer are:
- Flat 15% off on Domestic flight bookings (Discount up to max. Rs. 1,500)
- Flat 10% off on min. booking of Rs. 10,000 on International flight bookings (Discount up to max Rs. 10,000)
- Offer is valid on one way and round-trip bookings
- Offer is valid up to 29 Sep 2018
- Offer can be availed only with the use of Promo Code: GORBL
- Offer can be availed once per card per week by the Cardmember
For more incredible offers and promotions, customers can log-on to the Bajaj Finserv wallet powered by MobiKwik.
To secure the customer’s interests and protection against cyber-crimes and online credit card
frauds, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard comes with ‘In-hand security’ and ‘Zero-fraud liability cover’. Customers can download RBL MyCard App to block their card, restrict transactions to only domestic use and many more features.
To apply for a credit card
from Bajaj Finserv, customers need to log-in to the company website and browse to the application wizard. Here they can compare the different available SuperCard
, compare their features, check their eligibility and then apply online in a few easy steps. Bajaj Finserv offers the facility of minimal annual charges and joining fees along with speedy approvals for all Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Co-Brand Credit Card
application submitted online.
With such incredible features, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCards have revolutionized the market and transferred the power to the hands of the customers again.
Source: Businesswire