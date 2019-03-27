Bajaj Finserv’s Launches a New Gamified Campaign Titled #EMINetworkPowerplay

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, launches its new #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign amidst the hysterical twelfth Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

EMI Network Power play

Running till March 31st, the campaign is based on the theme of cricket and integrates it with the offerings of the Bajaj Finance EMI Network, allowing participants to play online and win exciting prizes daily.

Bajaj Finserv is launching www.bajajfinserveminetworkpowerplay.com, a fun and interactive campaign offering customers with exciting contests to play and win. Participants can choose to play two rounds – or innings, in this case – to earn as many points as possible. Just click here (www.bajajfinserveminetworkpowerplay.com/#howtoplay) to know how you can play this contest.

Daily, the winner with the highest score stands a chance to win a VU TV during the next five days. The first runner-up will win an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 1000, every single day. For greater clarity, here are the terms and conditions of this contest. www.bajajfinserv.in/emi_network_powerplay.pdf

Participants can earn more points by sharing these contest details with their friends. With the impressive array of rewards and a high projection when it comes to the volume of participation in this contest, it seems that this #EMINetworkPowerplay is poised to be a runaway success when it launches on March 26th.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

