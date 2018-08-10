Baker Tilly and RGL Forensics Announce Merger

by businesswireindia.com

Accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) and RGL Forensics (RGL), a leading global financial investigations firm, announce the merger of the two firms with an effective date expected by the end of the year. RGL will continue to operate under its current brand as the firms work through their integration strategy.

“We are excited to join forces with RGL to create a premier global forensic accounting practice,” Baker Tilly Managing Partner of Consulting Ethan Bach said. “For many years, RGL has been a valued business advisor to large insurance, legal and corporate clients and has a strong global reputation for specializing in forensic accounting services. In merging with RGL, we are adding a well-established, global player that will enhance the ability of both teams to serve clients worldwide.”

RGL is an international firm of accounting, valuation and technology professionals who are experts in discovering and defining financial value. RGL specializes in the quantification of economic damages and financial analysis in claims as well as disputes of all kinds. They provide comprehensive forensic accounting, fraud investigation and expert witness services to deliver financial clarity in the most complex situations.

“We are proud of our lasting relationships with our clients around the world and our reputation for providing financial clarity to our clients,” RGL CEO Angela MacPhee said. “Combining our team with Baker Tilly gives us a wider platform and more delivery channels to better serve our clients. Baker Tilly’s entrepreneurial culture and well-earned reputation as a great place to work provides our team with even more opportunities.”

The combination of RGL and Baker Tilly expands both firms nationally and gives Baker Tilly an international presence. Additionally, Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 locations, bolsters the combined firm’s international reach and ability to serve clients worldwide.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a nationally recognized, full-service accounting and advisory firm whose specialized professionals connect with clients and their businesses through refreshing candor and clear industry insight. With approximately 2,800 employees across the United States, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the 15 largest accounting and advisory firms in the country. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4 billion.

About RGL Forensics

RGL Forensics is a leading financial investigations company that specializes in the insurance, legal and corporate markets globally. Its accountants, consultants and forensic technologists perform comprehensive investigations of data and events, based on extensive industry expertise, to determine what actually occurred and how this impacts a financial outcome. The analysis and verification carried out by these experts quantifies a disputed amount or a financial loss. RGL assembles a team and creates a product tailored to meet the requirements of the client or project, operating as one firm globally to ensure responsiveness, efficiency and maximize the outcome. With 175 employees, including 31 partners, operating from offices on five continents, RGL is one of the largest companies specializing in forensic accounting across the world.

