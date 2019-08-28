BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and Crunchyroll Games Announce New Strategic Partnership

by businesswireindia.com

Leading interactive entertainment publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (hereinafter referred to as BNE) and Crunchyroll Games, LLC (hereinafter referred to as Crunchyroll), announced a strategic partnership with the goal of providing fans a rewarding and comprehensive experience with their favorite character IPs, through a variety of touchpoints, including animation, games and comics. Crunchyroll is the world’s largest destination for anime and manga, boasting a global community of more than 50 million registered users and over 2 million subscribers. This alliance combines BNE’s expertise on network content development and Crunchyroll’s direct connection to the anime community and robust platform services knowledge, providing a seamless anime and gaming entertainment experience for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005199/en/

Cross-Platform IP Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a first step in this partnership, BNE’s browser and mobile game NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES will be made available to Crunchyroll users in the U.S. this winter. NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES is based on the popular NARUTO and BORUTO anime series, and brings together fan-favorite characters spanning multiple generations of both franchises for one-tap team-based battles. Crunchyroll fans who enjoy the anime series of the same IP on its platform can find and instantly play NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES directly from Crunchyroll.com. BNE has plans to launch the game to other territories in the future.

“With Crunchyroll’s expansive global community and subscribers, this partnership was a strategic fit and critical step in expanding our entertainment business,” said Toru Konno, Director, BNE. “We have a corporate philosophy of creating ‘more fun for everyone’ and we are always striving to do that and look forward to seeing what we can build together with Crunchyroll in the coming years.”

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is a global force that shares our goal of connecting the anime community to each other through beloved content,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “We’re looking forward to building on our partnership to offer even more interactive experiences to bring our fans together.”

For more information on NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES, please visit the newly launched game website at https://en-narutoxboruto-tri.bn-ent.net/, or follow the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ninjatribes/.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. delivers various products and services catering to a worldwide audience in areas such as network content, home video game software and life entertainment based on its IP (Intellectual Property) Axis. BNE gives shape to “a new type of fun” with amazing ideas and newer technology unavailable elsewhere. Furthermore, BNE makes ordinary everyday life more enjoyable and aims to realize “more fun for everyone” that allows customers throughout the world to keep smiling. For more information, please visit https://www.bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/.

About Crunchyroll Games

Crunchyroll Games is a Crunchyroll division focused on the publishing and distribution of anime-inspired interactive content, created to engage with the vibrant gaming enthusiasts across the Crunchyroll community. Crunchyroll is the world’s most popular anime brand, connecting a community of more than 50 million registered users and 2 million subscribers with 360-degree content experiences and the world’s largest collection of anime. Crunchyroll Games titles include “Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost,” “Grand Summoners,” “RWBY: Crystal Match,” and the upcoming “Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle.” Crunchyroll Games are available across iOS and Android. For more on Crunchyroll Games, please visit crunchyrollgames.com.

*Information in the press release is current as of the announcement date. The contents are subject to change without notice. Please understand in advance.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005199/en/

Source: Businesswire