16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

by businesswireindia.com

October 16, 2018

Business Wire India

Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2018 financial results. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed in the following ways:

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005455/en/

 

Investor Conference Call information

 

Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio will discuss the financial results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795.

 

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can also listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the company’s Investor Relations website.

 

Replay information for Investor Conference Call

 

Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on October 15, through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 22.

 

Bank of America

 

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including nearly 26 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE:BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

 

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

 

www.bankofamerica.com

 

 
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005455/en/
Source: Businesswire

