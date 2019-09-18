Bauli Expands Its Packaged Cake Portfolio, Launches Spyroll and Its Second TVC in India

by businesswireindia.com

Having captured the go-to snack market in India last year with the launch of Moonfils, Bauli- an Italian bakery and confectionary player, is now set to launch Spyroll, a soft cake made from two different sponges (Vanilla & chocolate), rolled around a tempting chocolate cream covered with delicious chocolate base. Bauli Spyroll is available at all leading retail stores across India and are manufactured at Bauli’s state of the art manufacturing unit in Baramati near Pune. In sync with the launch of Spyroll, Bauli also launched their second TVC in India. Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and enriched with deep consumer insights, the ‘Cake me chocolatey spin’ campaign is all set to have the consumers ‘spiralling’ for more!With a century long baking experience, Bauli is committed to use latest technologies that offer highest quality to make world renowned products for their consumers. Spyroll comes with a unique spiral construct consisting of multiple layers of sponge and chocolate cream. The complete cover of a chocolate base makes Spyroll as the first of its kind of product in the Swiss roll cake portfolio in India. The product has succeeded in creating a significant impact in the mind of the consumers on account of its choco base innovation.For the TVC, the creative development process was kicked off with the endeavour to answer one single question – How do we make Spyroll relevant and appealing to the 18-35 year old design target? The clear winner was to amplify the spiral shape and the choco base of this distinctive offering. Through the means of an entertaining and humorous narrative, the TVCs explore the protagonist’s obsession with the product and its shape, to a point where they start seeing Spyroll everywhere.Commenting on the product launchsaid, “India is an extremely promising market that is growing at a fast pace and is poised for greater progress. The small cakes and the pie segment in which we operate consists of about 63% of the Indian sweet and soft bakery industry and is expected to grow at 15% per annum. This provides a brand like Bauli to expand and garner a bigger market share. Spyroll is an iconic product of Bauli Italy and has won over the Italian generations since its inception (known there as Girella) and we are confident that the product will take the Indian market by storm.”Sharing his thoughts on the TVCsaid, “Bauli’s flagship product, Moonfils has seen great success nationally & we are extremely excited about launching our new product Bauli Spyroll. We are confident that the innovative take on Swiss roll will be seen as a very compelling product to the end consumer in terms of shape and taste!”Priced at Rs. 15, the Bauli Spyroll soft cake rolls are a real on-the-go snacks and are prepped to give consumers an unforgettable cake and chocolate experience.TVC Link:Credits:Client: Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt LtdCreative agency: L&K | Saatchi & SaatchiGroup Executive Creative Director: Tanuja BhatCreative team: Pritam Shettigar, Sneha Rajan, Prashant PatankarAccount management: Divya Madhavan and Shravan SanilAgency producer: Divyang PandyaAccount planning: Arthi BasakProduction house: Prodigious Brand LogisticsFilm Director: Amit Satyaveer SinghHead of Prodigious: Chahna RupaniProducers: Keyur Gutka & Shariq VelkarSource: Businesswire