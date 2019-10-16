BCW Introduces BCW Eventus™, A Holistic Offering Serving Global Sporting Events

October 16, 2019
BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, today introduced BCW EventusTM, an end-to-end offering from the BCW Sports practice that brings marquee global sporting events to life for governing bodies, host cities, brand sponsors, commercial partners and fans.
“Major sporting events are a fantastic platform for communicating exciting, emotional and engaging stories to the world,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “Nothing touches more people of all age and social groups across the world – and provides a genuine opportunity to really move people – than a global sports competition. At the same time, the fight for attention and engagement is fiercer than ever, so event organizers, host cities and brands require a solid strategy and an integrated, global communications effort for them to benefit fully from their involvement.”
BCW Eventus uses three complementary methodologies to drive immediate and sustained success for all parties involved.
“BCW is the only agency that can serve every stakeholder involved in a global sporting event,” said Lars Haue-Pedersen, Managing Director, BCW Sports and BCW Eventus Lead. “We have extensive experience and a team of multidisciplinary sports experts who provide unrivalled expertise and experience in bringing these events to life and delivering tremendous results for all parties. Our process has been tested, refined and proven across some of the world’s most high-profile sporting events, including the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games and Germany 2024 EUFA Euro Football. We are excited to help more clients meet their goals through sports – faster, higher, stronger!”
About BCW
BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies, is in the business of moving people on behalf of clients. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), a creative transformation company. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005622/en/