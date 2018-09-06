BCW Launches Brand Identity and Corporate Website.

by businesswireindia.com

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, revealed its brand identity expressed across a new brand mark, corporate website and suite of social media channels. The brand look and feel are designed to articulate the agency’s expertise in delivering integrated communications solutions for clients across all industry sectors.

“With BCW, we combined the deep expertise of our two heritage organizations – Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe – to create an advanced agency to meet the needs of today’s clients and their targeted stakeholders,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “We drive transformative results for our clients through big ideas rooted in earned media, backed up by data and analytics, and scaled across all channels. BCW is the agency I envisioned years ago, expert in delivering digitally driven, creative communications solutions across all marketing and communications disciplines. Our new identity, and especially our website, clearly illustrate those strengths.”

“The unmistakable focal point of our new website – www.bcw-global.com – is our work,” said Jim Joseph, Global President, Brand Solutions. “It’s clear from our client success stories that BCW is about combining world-class expertise in our legacy strengths with next-generation integrated solutions. And that’s exactly what we wanted to express with our new branding and logo – the union of the best of both our worlds to form something truly distinctive, fresh and innovative.”

The BCW network comprises more than 4,000 professionals on six continents including earned media experts, specialists skilled in research, analytics and insights; creative strategy and activation; digital, social and mobile innovation; and paid media. On August 14, 2018, BCW announced the acquisition of HZ, one of the largest independent, digitally driven, integrated creative agencies in the U.S., adding HZ’s nearly 200 creative and digital professionals to the BCW organization.

About BCW

BCW is one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), the world's leader in communications services. For more information visit www.bcw-global.com.

