BCW Names Latin America Market Leaders

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, announced the appointment of market leaders in Latin America who will be responsible for business growth, client satisfaction and talent development. All market leaders report to Francisco Carvalho, President, Latin America, BCW.

“BCW has a dominant presence in Latin America, thanks to Burson-Marsteller’s 40-year-history and expansive footprint across the region and Cohn & Wolfe’s strength in Brazil and Mexico,” said Carvalho. “This team has unmatched market knowledge, strong client relationships and deep commitment to talent, all of which is critical for our continued success in the region. Those strengths, together with our industry-leading expertise in delivering digitally driven integrated communications programs, make BCW a powerful partner for our clients.”

All of BCW’s Latin America market leaders have been drawn from the legacy Burson-Marsteller organization and had been leading their respective markets, except where noted:

Argentina : Guido Gaona

: Guido Gaona Brazil: Patricia Avila

Patricia Avila Chile : Fernando Soriano, who had been Director, Brand Communications

: Fernando Soriano, who had been Director, Brand Communications Colombia: Hector Cardona

Hector Cardona Mexico: Alberto Diaz, who had previously led the Chile market

Alberto Diaz, who had previously led the Chile market Miami: Jonathan Stern

Jonathan Stern Peru: Carolina Palacios

Carolina Palacios Puerto Rico: Lynnette Teissonniere

Lynnette Teissonniere Uruguay: Agustina Navarro

“We are excited about the leadership across Latin America,” added Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “They are all entrepreneurial, creative, and very strong leaders and counselors. We are the agency to beat across this growing region.”

