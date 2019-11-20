Beacon Platform Deployed by Shell New Energies to Develop Innovative Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

Beacon Platform, Inc. announced today that Shell New Energies (“Shell”) has deployed Beacon to develop full-stack web applications using Beacon’s cloud-based developer platform and proprietary dependency graph technology.

Beacon will empower Shell’s developers and data scientists to expedite development, testing, and deployment of innovative web-based applications to production for business users and customers, securely and at scale. The advanced capabilities within the Beacon Platform will help Shell quickly build and deploy innovative energy solutions.

Beacon Platform is designed to make it easy for developers to write, share, and release code, access the data they need, build web-based applications, and run the analytics that power the business. The open architecture and transparent source code approach enables experimentation and collaboration on a scale that is not possible in a traditional black-box solution. Unlike black-box solutions, Beacon has a transparent source code model, which provides full control over the entire Software Development Life Cycle and a production environment in which end users run applications. Having full access to the code and underlying platform means clients can buy the out-of-the-box Beacon functionality and then build their own in-house extensions.

Kirat Singh, CEO of Beacon, commented: “We are excited to help power the Shell New Energies business. It’s great to see Beacon growing in the commodities markets, and we are delighted that our integrated cloud, data, analytics, and application stack will enable Shell New Energies to create innovative applications for their business and customers. We look forward to deepening our partnerships and continuing to add value to our clients.”

About Beacon Platform, Inc.

Beacon is revolutionizing the financial services industry by empowering quantitative developer teams and business users. Beacon was founded by the team of senior technologists who worked with SecDB at Goldman Sachs and created Athena at JP Morgan and Quartz at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Clients benefit from Beacon's next-generation platform for enterprise-scale analytics, trading, risk management, and more.

Beacon is a single cloud-based platform designed to empower developers, quants, data scientists, and business users to scale technology and achieve their business goals. Beacon is the only vendor on the market that gives clients underlying source code, a developer platform, and infrastructure services so that clients can own the full technology stack.

