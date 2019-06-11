Beijing HY Media Co., Ltd Distributes a Kollywood Film “2.0”

by businesswireindia.com

Beijing HY Media Co., Ltd will hold a huge press conferences in Mumbai, India, and Beijing, China. There will be some important news and big announcements to be released.

All the journalists from film, television, financial and economics industries will be invited to join the press conference. “2.0” was the Top grossing film at the Indian box-office 2018, and the film will be released in Mainland China on July 12, 2019. It is believe that the film will bring a big surprise and hopefully it will attract Chinese movie fans from the Indian film. “2.0 ” will be screened in Shanghai International Film festival in June. It will be the first Indian film will be released in the summer season this year, and it expects to have good box office performance in China.

