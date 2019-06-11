  • Download mobile app
11 Jun 2019, Edition - 1428, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Two more in custody for objectionable posts on Yogi Adityanath
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of journalists.
  • SC orders Prashant Kanojia’s release on bail.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Beijing HY Media Co., Ltd Distributes a Kollywood Film “2.0”

by businesswireindia.com

June 11, 2019

Business Wire India

Beijing HY Media Co., Ltd will hold a huge press conferences in Mumbai, India, and Beijing, China. There will be some important news and big announcements to be released.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005842/en/

 
(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

All the journalists from film, television, financial and economics industries will be invited to join the press conference. “2.0” was the Top grossing film at the Indian box-office 2018, and the film will be released in Mainland China on July 12, 2019. It is believe that the film will bring a big surprise and hopefully it will attract Chinese movie fans from the Indian film. “2.0 ” will be screened in Shanghai International Film festival in June. It will be the first Indian film will be released in the summer season this year, and it expects to have good box office performance in China.

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005842/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿