20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

  Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend "friend" Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister
  CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
  More Pak issues clarification, admits 'no offer of talk by PM Modi'
  The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
  The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
  12 of Imran's 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
  ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for 'plotting' blasts
  Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Bella Hadid Headlines True Religion’s Latest Campaign

by businesswireindia.com

August 20, 2018

Business Wire India

True Religion has tapped Bella Hadid to be the face of the brand. The supermodel embodies all things True Religion, past, present and future; iconic, edgy and everlasting.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005283/en/

 
Bella Hadid Headlines True Religion’s Latest Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

Bella Hadid Headlines True Religion’s Latest Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

An inherit fan of the brand, Bella was the natural choice to meld the iconic essence of the brand with the modern view of its future. An all-star team was assembled including photographer Boo George, stylist Mimi Cuttrell, and hair and makeup duo Jen Atkin and Mary Phillips to create imagery and complementary looks that usher True Religion into a new era that honors the heritage of the brand.

 

A quintessential, confident LA girl with roots at home and abroad, Bella’s voice was not only an inspiration, but an integral part in imagining this campaign, envisioning the brand through her eyes for the next generation of True Religion fans.

 

 

 

 
