Bella Hadid Wears Platinum Jewelry to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party

by newsvoir.com

Bella Hadid wore Platinum jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz to the “Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party” in New York on September 7th.

Stacked bracelets with white diamonds, set in platinum

Cuff bracelet with white diamonds, set in platinum

Bella Hadid Wearing Platinum Jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz

Trend Alert: Layering platinum jewelry is a popular trend as also seen recently on Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites: @Trueplatinum950

Source: Newsvior