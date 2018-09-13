  • Download mobile app

13 Sep 2018, Edition - 1157, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the nun rape case
  • Bishop summoned again on September 19
  • Vijay Mallya shifts the onus to banks, says ‘Banks knew financial position’
  • CBI produces Arthur Road Jail video in Westminster Court to which Vijay Mallya’s lawyer has objected
  • Supreme Court adjourns the Bhima Koregaon case hearing to Monday
  • The blast reportedly took place at Mohit Petrochemical factory
  • Flood relief: From Punjab & Haryana high court, lakhs pour into Kerala CM’s fund
  • After the attack, he fled the spot and an army column was rushed to the spot
  • Govt is taking all steps to find out the truth & is trying to expedite the process: S. Ramachandran Pillai, CPM
Bella Hadid Wears Platinum Jewelry to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party

by newsvoir.com

September 13, 2018

Bella Hadid wore Platinum jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz to the “Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party” in New York on September 7th.

  • Stacked bracelets with white diamonds, set in platinum

  • Cuff bracelet with white diamonds, set in platinum

 

 

Bella Hadid Wearing Platinum Jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz

 

Trend Alert: Layering platinum jewelry is a popular trend as also seen recently on Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez.

 

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

 

