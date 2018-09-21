Bentall Kennedy Ranked 1st in Canada, 2nd Globally in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Rankings

by businesswireindia.com

Bentall Kennedy advanced to #1 overall in Canada across all property types and 2nd globally in the Diversified category

MEPT/Edgemoor Fund advised by Bentall Kennedy continues to be ranked top 3 in the world in the Diversified Category

For the eighth consecutive year, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) has ranked Bentall Kennedy among the top firms in the world for its commitment to investing sustainably. Bentall Kennedy retained its position as a top global leader in sustainability on the strength of its collaboration with clients and tenants, and its employees’ commitment to driving innovation in asset and property management.

For 2018, Bentall Kennedy ranked as the top firm in Canada and the 2nd globally among diversified firms. In addition, MEPT/MEPT Edgemoor LP, the U.S. core open end fund strategy advised by Bentall Kennedy, continues to be ranked top 3 globally in its category (Global – Diversified). The 2018 GRESB survey included 903 entities (+6% from 2017) covering 79,000 assets with an aggregate value of USD $3.7 trillion.

"Given the increased competition globally, we are extremely proud that the most recent GRESB results continue to demonstrate Bentall Kennedy’s worldwide leadership position in the area of sustainable investing in real estate,” said Gary Whitelaw, Chief Executive Officer for Bentall Kennedy. “For the past 8 years, our clients’ and employees’ commitment to excellence in sustainability has driven an enterprise-wide effort that recognizes the importance of sustainability in generating strong performance over the long term for our client portfolios."

GRESB ranks companies and funds on sustainability performance in a number of environmental, social and governance categories, including management practices, reductions in energy, water, and waste consumption, green building certifications, and engagement programs with employees and tenants.

"For an eighth consecutive year, Bentall Kennedy has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to integrating sustainability into their investment process. Their efforts serve as an example to others and we are delighted to recognize Bentall Kennedy, its clients, and its employees for their continued sustainability leadership in the 2018 Real Estate Benchmark,” said Sander Paul van Tongeren, Co-Founder and Managing Director at GRESB.

About Bentall Kennedy

Bentall Kennedy, a Sun Life Investment Management company, is one of the largest global real estate investment advisors and one of North America's foremost providers of real estate services. Bentall Kennedy serves the interests of more than 550 institutional clients with expertise in office, retail, industrial and multi-residential assets throughout Canada and the U.S. Bentall Kennedy's Investment Management group has approximately $48 billion (CAD)/$36 billion (USD) of assets under management (as of June 30, 2018). Bentall Kennedy is one of the largest real estate services providers in Canada, managing more than 60 million square feet on behalf of third-party and investment management clients (as of June 30, 2018). Bentall Kennedy is a member of UN PRI and a recognized Responsible Property Investing leader ranked among the top firms around the globe in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for the eighth consecutive year since GRESB was launched.

Bentall Kennedy includes Bentall Kennedy (Canada) Limited Partnership, Bentall Kennedy (U.S.) Limited Partnership and the real estate and commercial mortgage investment groups of certain of their affiliates, all of which comprise a team of real estate professionals spanning multiple legal entities. The assets under management shown above include real estate equity and mortgage investments of the companies within Bentall Kennedy.The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investment services.

For more information, visit www.bentallkennedy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005689/en/

Source: Businesswire