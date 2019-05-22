BharatPe Shopkeepers Won Rewards Worth 5.5 Million

India’s largest merchant service and UPI payments app, BharatPe today announced the winners of its 2019 World Cup contest. 11 merchants from Bangalore, mostly independent business owners will be travelling to the UK for India vs Bangladesh match on July 2, 2019. The match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, at Birmingham, England.

Winners of BharatPe Merchant Excellence Awards 2019

During the contest, BharatPe shopkeepers won rewards worth Rs. 55,00,000 overall. Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and CEO of BharatPe, said: “BharatPe is our endeavour to serve the nation by enabling seamless UPI payments acceptance at offline merchants. The motive of the WC Campaign was not just to only reward high doers, but also to promote trust, loyalty & excitement among the merchant community."

The Cricket WC’19 contest was live in 5 cities, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai, from February to April 2019. BharatPe created teams of 11 merchants in each locality – India’s first community-based reward initiative; The whole team’s scores were calculated to rank them for the prizes. The endeavour was to promote UPI payments among offline merchants through the contest.

Additionally, BharatPe has appointed Salman Khan as brand ambassador to promote UPI payments acceptance offline in the country. The company is on an aggressive growth spree and will be launching a brand advertising campaign with Salman Khan shortly. The company’s new brand campaign with Salman Khan will be focused towards educating shopkeepers and users about UPI payments, along with driving adoption of BharatPe app for all their business needs.