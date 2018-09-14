Bid an Environment Friendly Farewell to Dear Bappa in Vodafone Eco Ponds

After a resounding response to the ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ initiative during Ganeshotsav 2017, Vodafone Idea Limited announces ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ 2018, for the Visarjan needs of Punekars.

Vodafone Eco Pond

Each year, over 75 lakh Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris, are immersed in water bodies in and around Pune at the conclusion of the 11 day festival, leaving behind tonnes of non – degradable waste. Reports show that in and around Pune, water bodies showed a 100X increase in heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium and lead, known to affect nerves and kidneys, post Anant Chaturdashi.

Vodafone’s Mobile Eco Ponds around the Pune city

Vodafone Idea’s research in Pune suggested that residents have been on the lookout for solutions to prevent pollution, even while permitting them to continue with their social/religious practices.

To Locate the Nearest Eco Pond, please Click Here.

‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ initiative was born from these findings and a determination to find an environment friendly solution that will also preserve the sanctity surrounding Ganeshotsav. Conceived in partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ in Pune were used for immersing over 3100 Ganesha idols, during Ganeshotsav 2017.

This year, Vodafone Idea Ltd. has set up ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’, a temporary water tank setup equipped with a promoter and a life guard, at 7 Vodafone stores across the city. Starting September 13th, Punekars can visit any of these store locations with their Ganesh idols, where they will be assisted to carry out the Visarjan.

Additionally 4 mobile ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ have been introduced this year. Housing societies in Pune can get the facility of the mobile ‘Vodafone Eco Pond’ within their premises to carry out visarjan in an eco-friendly manner.

Ganeshotsav is the most anticipated annual festival for Punekars. As the largest and most preferred telecom network in Maharashtra, and a responsible corporate citizen, ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ helped recycle 13 tonnes of PoP and generated 1 lakh litres of fertiliser post Ganeshotsav 2017. This resource was subsequently distributed to farmers in Maharashtra.

Vodafone stores located at NIBM, Wakdewadi, Aundh, Kharadi, Baner, Kalyani Nagar & Chinchwad link road have been equipped with ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ (See Annexure). Bappa devotees can also search for the closest ‘Vodafone Eco Pond’ by using Maps or dial 7391000000 for information on ‘Vodafone Eco Ponds’ locations.