24 Oct 2019, Edition - 1563, Thursday
Binge on the Festive Fashion Feast With Brand Paisley’s Javer Collection

by businesswireindia.com

October 24, 2019

Business Wire India

Festivity is just round the corner and the festive vibes can already be felt in the air, as Brand Paisley brings to you a wide range of its floral collection– Javer available in bright colors for those ladies who wants to be dressed up hassle-free.

We know those blingy traditional outfits look boring and cannot be a good choice for a workwear as well. Therefore, Paisley have kept you sorted with its floral collection of Salwar Suit that lets you switch easily from formal to festive.

Javer means bright & joyful, that features a well-tailored range of ethnic fashion taking its inspiration from beautiful flowers. Javer offers a simple straight cut kameez with pencil pants to keep you fuss-free for your fashion choices. The floral detailing of the fall flowers designed in chanderi and its striking silhouette in bright colors of pinks to blues to greens makes this outfit a winner straight away.

Give your workwear a festive makeover by accessorizing this ethic edition of salwar suit appropriately with silver jumkas and colourful juttis. 
Pick up your favourites from the latest collection of Brand paisley and get ready to celebrate this festive season in style!
 
Availability – http://paisley.in
 
Price – On Request Source: Businesswire

