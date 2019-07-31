Biological E and GVK BIO Announce Strategic R&D Partnership

by businesswireindia.com

GVK BIO, a leading global Contract Research and Development Organisation (CRDO), and BE Pharmaceuticals Inc (BE Inc), a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets complex and critical injectable products, announced a strategic collaboration in drug product development.

As part of the partnership, GVK BIO will develop certain set of injectable products for BE Inc. Development work will include Pre-Formulation studies, Formulation Development, Analytical Method Development and Technology Transfer to a BE facility. The

goal of the collaboration will be the

successful regulatory submissions and marketing authorizations for the products in the US, Europe and RoW markets.

“GVK BIO’s Formulations Development team has the technical expertise and track record to deliver on projects, and we look forward to working with the BE team to accelerate product development timelines and reduce cost to market,” said Manni Kantipudi, Director & Chief Executive Officer, GVK BIO.

“We are excited to work with GVK BIO, an established CRDO,” said Narender Mantena, CEO, Speciality Generic Injectable, BE Pharmaceuticals. “This collaboration will support BE in building a robust pipeline, especially for critical injectable products.”

Source: Businesswire