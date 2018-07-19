Bituan.Com to Be Online This Month; Pioneers in Group Buying of Digital Assets

by businesswireindia.com

Bituan.com, a distributed digital asset trading network co-invested by authoritative capitals such as Manzi Fund, Huaying Capital, Three O’clock Community and founders of well-known communities in the blockchain industry, will be available to provide digital asset trading services this month, authorities said.

Leading Investors of Bituan.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Registered in the Seychelles, Bituan.com has attracted great support from well-known capitals, top trading service platforms, mining pool owners, well-known industry figures, authoritative media and high-quality community resources in China, United States, Japan and Europe. Bituan.com, enjoying excellent talents both inside and outside the industry to create a strong and stable traffic entry for basics users.

Bituan.com will provide integrated services such as digital asset trading, storing, managing, etc. Moreover, it creates brand-new trading modes of Group Buying Trading Nodes and Trans-fee Mining. BT, the general integral, has quickly triggered a large-scale discussion since its issuing. The Trans-fee Mining and the unique and generous dividend mechanism have become the focus of the discussion.

In addition to the continuous innovation and development of core technologies, Bituan.com believes that users are their core elements as to its operation strategy, so its concerns mainly lie in users’ participation and experience feeling in its client management. In a sample survey of industry users, more than half of respondents said they had known about Bituan.com through various channels, and nearly 10% of them are willing to register and trade on the platform.

The field of blockchain is still at start-up stage, said Wu Ji, one of the leading investors of the platform and chairman of Huaying Holding Company. He hopes that more projects with high value and significance will be launched, which is also his original intention to invest in this field. When it comes to Bituan.com, he appreciates the platform’s philosophy of “Uniting All Possible Forces” and believes that users, inventory and connotation are the core of the platform in the current competition among exchanges.

Bituan.com will officially launch digital asset trading services within this month. For rewarding users’ support, it has launched two rounds of BT quota limited subscriptions for attracting more users to experience and join in its ecological construction. Creatively, it offers “Group-buying Campaign”, a group-buying node trading mode which vertically segments user communities, to enhance its influence in terms of activity and attention. Meanwhile, by participating in group buying trading, all users can enjoy a robust digital asset investment mode and considerable investment income. As announced by the platform: “Let’s join our hands and unite all possible forces for creating a world-class platform and for realizing every user’s dream.”

