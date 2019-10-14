BIZCENTER USA Launches Coworking Facility in Orlando With Plans for Nationwide Franchise

by businesswireindia.com

Multimedia, Inc. (www.multimediausa.com) starts today the operations of BIZCENTER USA LLC, its affiliate for shared workspaces and virtual offices. Located on a fully owned 4,400 sq. ft. area in one of the most strategic regions of Orlando, Florida, BIZCENTER USA is offering brand-new state of the art executive suites in a facility with upscale conference rooms, reception, luxury lounge, and kitchen.

Founded in Orlando in 1991, Multimedia is a leading marketing and communications company, highly recognized worldwide for its professional integrity, serving advertising agencies, direct clients and media outlets across all continents. According to Fernando Mariano, president of both companies, the creation of BIZCENTER USA fulfills the needs for a stylish shared workspace and virtual office facility in Southwest Orlando.

“Multimedia has strong ties with the Orlando community and we are always looking to respond to the needs of the local residents as well as to the needs of our clients throughout the U.S. and the world. The start of BIZCENTER USA in Orlando is just the first step for us to create a coworking franchise operating coast-to-coast in America under high level standards of professional support for our clients,” said Mariano.

BIZCENTER USA offers 23 private executive suites for 1, 2 and 3 professionals. All suites have contemporary furnishings, including a large desk with drawers, wall cabinet, ergonomic chair, phone, and hand painted art on wall. Two internet connections – one with 1 Gb – from different providers guarantee the best wired and wireless experience. Floor to ceiling glass walls, along with sound proof solid walls and ceilings contribute for a quiet and productive ambiance.

Two conference rooms equipped with advanced 4K 65" HDR TVs, dry erase boards and full conference call systems are available. An ample reception, lounge and kitchen complete a premium coworking atmosphere.

The virtual office program, among other advantages, provides a prestigious business address for home office executives, protecting the privacy of their residence. The same program is a must for clients that do not live in Orlando and need an address to receive mail or to register a company for any official or banking needs. Clients may opt for mailboxes only. BIZCENTER USA also offers daily rentals of conference rooms and executive suites.

