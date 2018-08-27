Blake Lively Wears Platinum Jewelry to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Blake Lively accented her white outfit with over USD 2.5 million dollars in Platinum and white diamond jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20th.

Platinum Ring with double marquise cut diamonds

Ring with double marquise cut diamonds, set in platinum (8 carats total)

Ring with a princess cut diamond set upside down and bezel set diamonds, set in platinum (14 carats total)

Bypass ring with emerald and baguette cut diamonds, set in platinum (7 carats)

Stud earrings with round brilliant cut diamonds, set in platinum (28 carats)

Trend Alert: Wearing multiple rings set in platinum was popular at the MTV Video Music Awards, as also seen on Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearancesto capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

