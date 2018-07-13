Blockchain-based Adents NovaTrack Issues Token to Standardize Access to Comprehensive Supply Chain Traceability

by businesswireindia.com

Adents, leading serialization and track & trace solutions provider, announces the issue of tokens that, combined with its NovaTrack platform, will standardize access to full supply chain traceability.

Adents recently released Adents NovaTrack, a marriage of technologies co-developed with Microsoft. The solution utilizes Blockchain, A.I., IoT and serialization functionalities that, when combined, bring comprehensive visibility throughout product distribution chains & life cycles. The result is a solution highly mindful not only in terms of performance and security, but also governance and scalability.

With NovaTrack, Adents aims to create an ecosystem of consortium-based blockchains independent from each other, and individually launched on-demand by various supply chain stakeholders (brands, manufacturers, logistics professionals, etc.). Each consortium-based blockchain will provide a secure environment to its participants to share supply chain data and processes.

From brands, manufacturers and logistics providers to consumers and regulating bodies, Adents NovaTrack’s mission is to bring transparency, control and value to all supply chain stakeholders. For this purpose, Adents will provide a supportive environment for the development of different ecosystems based on the NovaTrack platform. Supply chain stakeholders and technology enablers will work together to increase the transparency and reliability of the global supply chain environment.

Adents NovaTrack will issue tokens that will be used to exchange information about product life cycles to final consumers, offering transparency across supply chains to stakeholders.

“Our goal is to create ecosystems of players who are willing to participate and benefit from a better, transparent and reliable supply chain. We intend to develop the usage of our platform to increase the volume of data and enrich the information available, ultimately making it available to end users,” said Christophe Devins, CEO at Adents.

The collaboration between Adents and Microsoft in developing NovaTrack follows the successful 2016 launch of the co-developed Adents Prodigi Level 4 serialization solution. Both companies continue to showcase their ability to introduce innovative solutions on the market together and co-market them for maximum impact.

Adents was created in 2007 to provide innovative software solutions that could, potentially, identify every manufactured product in the world to comply with regulations, control distribution channels, fight against counterfeiting, optimize supply chain processes, and improve links between brands and customers

Adents maintains a global presence with offices in Europe, the US and Asia and retains a network of more than 800 expert partners worldwide. In addition to Microsoft, global engineering giant Siemens has chosen Adents as a technology partner.

Adents has a broad customer base in multiple industries including food & beverage and life sciences, enabling the company to become a leading player in the identification and unit traceability of healthcare products.

About Adents

Adents is the leading provider of end to end traceability solutions to secure local and global supply chains.



Adents provides the only integrated serialization solution covering all track and Trace needs, seamlessly.

Adents Seriza, a line and site level serialization for manufacturing sites, has been selected by Siemens for its customers.

Adents Prodigi, a cloud solution jointly developed with Microsoft and powered by Azure technologies, allows for secure data exchange and leverages the power of serialization data.

Beyond serialization, Adents NovaTrack is a high-end blockchain-based track and trace solution co-developed with Microsoft which provides a standardize platform to secure and analyze transactions among any industry supply chain.



Adents operates globally, with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more info, visit www.adents.com.

