BlueStone to Expand Offline Footprint – Now Offering Franchise

BlueStone, India’s leading fine jewellery destination has entered the offline market by setting up 6 brick-and-mortar stores alone in 2018. The Brand has taken over Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mohali successfully and is ready to launch more such premium stores across top metropolitan cities. BlueStone, that has gone from being one of India's first online jewellery stores to being an omni-channel player is now set to make itself more accessible as they plan on opening 200 brick-and-mortar stores by the year 2021.

BlueStone Store

The leading online jewellery portal has successfully transformed the experience of buying jewellery in India and has now signed up with multiple franchise partners. To amp up the expansion, BlueStone is further inviting entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in successful franchising opportunities.

The brand will be opening stores with size of 300 – 1000 sq. ft. in prime locations/malls in top metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai) in its first phase of expansion. The cost of investment at the moment is currently around 1.5 Cr. with return on investment ranging between 18-25%.

About BlueStone

BlueStone was established in 2011 with an aiming at revolutionizing the fine jewellery and lifestyle segment with a firm focus on high-quality designs, craftsmanship and user experience. Today, the brand offers over 6,000 exquisite designs for shoppers to choose from with over 250 new designs added every month. With an award-winning design team that pays great attention to detail, each of their product is crafted to perfection. The brand also offers some of the industry first features to its customers including a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee, Certified Jewellery and Lifetime Exchanges. BlueStone today is India's largest omnichannel jewellery company and one of the very few jewellery brands with pan-India presence. Alia Bhatt is BlueStone’s brand ambassador. BlueStone has invested more than 200 Cr. in brand-building spread across TV, newspapers, magazines, outdoor, online, etc. and continues to invest heavily on brand building and awareness campaigns.