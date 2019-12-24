BluPrints Unveils New Mobile Thermal Barcode or Label Printer Series to Meet Automation Need in Supply Chain Sector in India

by businesswireindia.com

BluPrints Thermal Printer portfolio provides industry-leading printing performance, connectivity and seamless workflow integration for thermal label printing delivered at a price point that is unmatched in the industry.

compatibility with Android, Windows and iOS

High-grade ABS Plastic that withstands 5 ft drop

Superior Battery Power, ranging from 1500 mAh to 2600 mAh rechargeable Li-Ion batteries

Longer Printer head life 50 kms

No-hassle drop-in media loading with large paper capacity

Versatile Compatibility with Smart Devices

High Throughput, Fast Print Speed : 90mm/sec

BIS Certified, Made In India

Made In India Wireless Connectivity Options Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Options.