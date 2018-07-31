BMCT Hosts Celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi for PSA’s 20th Year in India

by businesswireindia.com

Following the celebrations at PSA’s terminals in Tuticorin and Chennai to mark its 20year in India, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (“BMCT”) hosted celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi on 24 July and 25 July 2018 respectively to mark the occasion. The Mumbai event was attended by almost 200 people from the shipping lines, logistics, trade associations and business partners; whilst the Delhi event was also well attended by the shipping and logistics fraternity from the area.BMCT is PSA’s newest terminal in India and has already handled over 130,000 TEUs since starting operations in February. The terminal has been regularly achieving vessel productivity levels in excess of 100 containers per hour. BMCT also won “Upcoming Terminal of the Year” at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (“JNPT”) 29Anniversary Awards on 6 July 2018.Regional CEO for PSA Middle East and South Asia, Mr. Wan Chee Foong, took the opportunity at both events to thank the Ministry of Shipping, JNPT and many other government agencies for their strong commitment and support which had enabled the timely completion of BMCT. He also expressed his appreciation to the customers and partners who continue to grow their business with PSA; as well as highlighted PSA India’s evolving focus on developing cargo solutions beyond container terminal operations. A commemoration video to mark PSA’s 20 years in India was also screened during the program, which included a message from PSA Group CEO, Mr. Tan Chong Meng.At Delhi, detailed updates on BMCT’s development were provided, particularly on rail connectivity with Delhi/National Central Region.The Mumbai event also saw an enchanting performance titled “Jewels of Mumbai” by renowned sand artist Mr. Sarvan Patel. He created sand images of Mumbai landmarks; finally ending with the image of BMCT and the PSA20 logo.As with all PSA terminals, BMCT continues to contribute positively to the local community. Earlier in the year the company held a Career Counselling Session for students who were, or had taken, their Higher Secondary School Certificate (“HSC”) and Secondary School Certificate (“SSC”) examinations. On 25 July 2018, BMCT with support from its staff held a blood donation camp at the terminal.Source: Businesswire