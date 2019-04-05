BMW Group India Posts Highest-Ever Q1 Sales Registering a Growth of 19 Percent

by businesswireindia.com

Maintaining its ascent in the luxury car market, BMW Group India has registered the highest-ever Q1 sales (January – March 2019). All three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad – are on a strong growth track from the start of the year overcoming the current market scenario.In Q1 2019, BMW Group India delivered 2982 cars (BMW + MINI) registering a growth of 19% as compared to Q1 2018. BMW India sold 2822 cars, clocking a notable growth of 19%. MINI India led the niche small-premium car segment with sales of 160 cars and a growth of 18%.Owing to increasing demand for its widely-popular range of products, BMW Motorrad India has posted a remarkable growth with sales of 597 units.Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (Act.), BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India is on a growth path. Closing 2018 with highest sales ever, the momentum has been successfully carried forward into 2019 by registering the best Q1 sales till date. BMW Group India will continue its unwavering focus on maximizing performance, bringing best-in-class products to the Indian market and exceeding expectations on each and every service that is offered. We are confident that the growth strategy for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad will yield even higher results in the coming months and we will continue to grow the luxury vehicle market in India.”The BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story. BMW also saw significant contribution coming from the locally-produced X range with introduction of the all-new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe that created a novel segment in the luxury car market and generated new demand.The iconic MINI Hatch and the now locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 80% in MINI sales.The sub-500 cc offerings of BMW Motorrad – BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS – led the outstanding growth of BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 80% in sales. The recently launched BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure have also created high demand among motorcycling enthusiasts.Source: Businesswire