Boehringer Ingelheim’s Aservo® EquiHaler® wins Red Dot for outstanding design quality

by businesswireindia.com

Boehringer Ingelheim is proud to announce that its Aservo® EquiHaler® received a Red Dot Award for product design. Aservo® EquiHaler® is an inhalant therapy licensed for use in horses with severe equine asthma.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is an international competition which originated more than 60 years ago, offering designers and manufacturers from all over the world a platform for evaluating quality for good design of their products. In 2020, designers and companies from 60 countries submitted more than 6,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and convenes to test, discuss and assess each individual entry without any preselection in order to select the best designs of the year. The adjudication process lasts several days and is based on essential criteria: the jurors test all of the entries in order to assess not just the aesthetic but also the materials selected, the level of craftsmanship, the surface structure, ergonomics and functionality.

“I am pleased to see that this innovative solution, a result of a close collaboration between our animal and human health businesses, got recognized by these prestigious awards. This is a tribute to our teams who worked relentlessly to create a solution innovative in many aspects,” comments Dr. Prof. Eric Haaksma, Head of R&D, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

“We submitted our Aservo® EquiHaler® not only because its design is exceptional, but also because it combines form and function in an excellent way,” says Dr. Nicole Mohren, Global Project Leader, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. “Two things that make it stand out: it includes an ergonomic handle and dosing lever for ease of user handling. It also has a nostril adaptor that fits gently inside the horse’s nostril, allowing it to easily inhale the medicated mist.”

Red Dot founder and CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec, shares: “The winners of the Red Dot Award have proved that they have created excellent products worthy of winning an award. The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetic, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality. With their designs, the award winners are setting new standards in their industry. I wish to congratulate them most sincerely on their success.”

On June 22, 2020, Aservo® EquiHaler® will be added to the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products are expected to be on display. The museum will thus be a hot spot for best-in-class industrial design. From that date, Aservo® EquiHaler® will also be presented in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2020/2021 comes out in July 2020.

For references and notes to editors, please visit: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/aservo-equihaler-wins-red-dot-2020-design-quality

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005341/en/

Source: Businesswire