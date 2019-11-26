BookMyForex Expands Services to Launch Tours and Activity Reservations

BookMyForex.com, India’s largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has launched a curated collection of world class Tours and Activities booking on its website.Travelers will now be able to book from 1 lac+ handpicked and pre-screened local activities based on their destination of choice at the lowest prices.

Having a strong foothold in foreign exchange, remittances and other International travel services such as travel Insurance and International SIM, BookMyForex has now expanded its international travel offerings into Tours and Activities reservations. BookMyForex scans several tours and activities databases to showcase the best tours at the lowest prices. It displays more than 1 lac activities across 2400 destinations worldwide. These activities involve a host of experiences for individuals and families, comprising of 25 categories such as Air, Helicopter & Balloon Tours, Cruises, Sailing & Water Tours, Cultural & Theme Tours, Food, Wine & Nightlife, Classes & Workshops, outdoor activities, shows, concerts, sports, kids-friendly, luxurious tours etc.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Motwani, Founder and CTO, BookMyForex.com said, “The travelers are evolving and new-age Indian travelers seek everything, ranging from adventure, entertainment, shopping, fashion, food, nightlife etc. in their travel experience. They explore and sort out the experiences they want to take during their holiday, well in advance. Launching Tours and Activity booking service is a firm step towards meeting the evolving requirements of the modern international traveler. This expansion is a natural next step in our growth process. So far we’ve helped international travellers save on getting the money they need when they travel abroad. Now we’re going a step beyond and helping travellers save when they actually spend their money abroad. We aim to become a seamless one-stop platform for international travel essentials and enhance the traveler’s experience at best prices."

“Travelers will be able to save a considerable amount by purchasing the activities before flying abroad since they will be able to avail discounted rates that we are able to manage. Customers will also be able to make tour payments in INR and thus avoid paying the extra foreign transaction fees that are charged when using debit or credit cards for foreign currency transactions,” he added.

The activities are available for Indian cities like Delhi, Agra, Kolkata, Bangalore etc. & International destinations like Bali, Dubai, London, Paris, Rome, Bangkok, Las Vegas, Phuket, Zurich, New York, San Francisco etc. The tours and activities are available at guaranteed lowest prices and most come with free cancellation. BookMyForex has launched great discounts on tours and activities bookings for its forex customers. Travelers will be able to win amazing prizes & avail great discounts on all the travel essentials during “BookMyForex BigForexSale”, which will soon be launched and will run between 2nd Dec 2019 – 31st Jan 2020.

BookMyForex.com is the world’s first marketplace for foreign currency exchange and international remittances. BookMyForex compares exchange rate and service quality standards across hundreds of partner banks and currency exchange companies in real time and connects customers with the most economical and reliable forex vendor around them. Customers no longer have to approach multiple forex vendors and haggle for better rates. BookMyForex uses proprietary technology to ensure that our customers not only get the best value on their forex deal but also the best and most reliable service. BookMyForex started sale and distribution of forex travel cards only a couple of years back mainly to hitherto unaddressed retail segment. BookMyForex is now already amongst the top sellers of forex cards in India. Headquartered in Gurgaon, BookMyForex offers pick-up and delivery of forex products in 650+ cities through channel partner network of over 5000 branches across India.

