BORN Group Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2020 for SAP CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

BORN Group today announced another award win: an SAP® APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020, for SAP Customer Experience. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for SAP customers. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Dilip Keshu, CEO, BORN said, “Our Stella Framework provides clients the ability to connect front and middle office applications to back office and books of record. SAP covers all these areas to deliver channel-connected brand and behavioral experiences. This win validates seven years of hard work.”

Prakash Gurumoorthy, MD APJ, BORN, said, “Having built the APJ SAP CX practice from scratch, I am personally honored to have received this award. This award is a huge recognition of the body of work we have put in for market-leading brands across South East Asia, India, ANZ & Japan. This award is great motivation for the entire SAP CX team at BORN.”

Selected from SAP’s broad partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“Partners play a major role in Asia's digital transformation journey. The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment, and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis,” said Ben Corser, SVP, Head of Channels and Partners, SAP APJ. “To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate BORN as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award for SAP Customer Experience. We look forward to building on this partnership with BORN to realize even greater success in 2020, and help our customers succeed.”

BORN has been an SAP partner since 2012, and has completed a number of successful SAP Commerce (formerly called Hybris) implementations. BORN’s implementation is typically marked by an award-winning creative design and robust customization of the B2B, B2C and B2B2C platforms to meet the complexities of the business.

Notable mentions include:

Some notable APJ implementations are:

MHE-DEMAG (Malaysia) – First ever SAP CCV2 implementation in South East Asia. Launched B2B Commerce site in Malaysia- case study featured in [https://www.sap.com/sea/assetdetail/2019/10/1cd8ca36-6e7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html ]

PT Astra International (Indonesia) – First-ever C2C marketplace implementation worldwide. Launched B2C, B2B and B2B2C storefronts for their automobile business.

Lorna Jane (Australia, Singapore, EU and US)- Launched SAP Commerce Cloud storefronts in Australia, Singapore, EU and US. Won several awards for creative commerce!

Razer (Singapore)- Launched SAP CX storefront in 21 countries! Won Asia e-commerce awards in Singapore!

(A leading machinery player in Japan) – SAP CCV2 B2B implementation work-in-progress in Japan

(A leading chemical & cosmetic player in Japan) – Launched SAP CCV2 B2C site along with ABEAM Consulting partnership and integration with SAP CDC, SAP Marketing Cloud using SCPI.

Petronas (Malaysia)- Launched SAP CCV2 B2B implementation for their PDB merchandise with unique promotion, voucher capabilities!

Shoppers Stop (India) – An end-to-end SAP CX implementation including order management for the leading apparel retailer.

TATA Cliq – Implementation of the Luxury site for Tata Cliq

Arvind Internet Limited- Implementation of their multi-branded online store using SAP CX



Sample notable global implementations:

HSS Hire, UK – A complex implementation of SAP CX for renting and sale of tools and equipment.

Lennox, US – An innovative Digital platform implementation connecting Lennox with its B2B and B2C customers using SAP CX.

Maxim Integrated, US- Launched SAP CX B2B with multiple integrations!

Mamas & Papas, UK- Launched SAP CX B2C site for UK, Ireland and EU.

Hillyard SAP CX Commerce Cloud (Hybris) platform implementation for the operation of Client’s B2B e-commerce business

Textron SAP CX for B2B, B2C and B2E for multiple brands implementation

Remington utilized SAP CX to integrate all SAP backend systems effectively to create a best-of-class platform to sell their goods.

Glanbia Ireland, a major SAP CX implementation for their B2B and B2C customers.

everythingfivepound.com UK, Fastest ever SAP CX Implementation launched by BORN. Delivered in 51 days.

Harry Rosen Canada. Developed a responsive site on SAP CX, moved to a new cloud environment – SAP CX.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt US, SAP CX upgradation efforts to engage readers in content and sell books.

Elverys Sports Ireland expanded their revenue stream by enabling the eCommerce Channel (SAP CX).

Allied Air Enterprises – Redesign, re-architect and re-platform the AlliedAir.net Portal website in SAP CX to enhance usability and boost the company’s overall profitability



BORN received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting in Singapore, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as to drive success during the upcoming year.

About BORN Group

BORN Group is an award-winning global agency that focuses on Enterprise Commerce and Experience Design. It is a Tech Mahindra company. [www.techmahindra.com]

The group, whose revenues are approximately $5B, operates in 90 countries, employing staff from 30 nationalities who speak 18 languages.

With over 500 digital transformations under its belt in over 20 end markets covering B2B and B2C segments, it is one of the largest independent agencies in the customer and brand experience space with offices and operations in 8 countries. The company combines 10 specialisms to produce high-performing digital assets – creative design, content production, commerce enablement, cloud deployments, integrations, consulting, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, analytics, and multi-channel cohesion. Learn more at borngroup.com

