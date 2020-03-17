Boyd Corporation Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

by businesswireindia.com

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in thermal management, environmental sealing and protection solutions, announced it received recognition through the Sustainable Development Programme at Deutsche Telekom, a global leader in integrated telecommunications systems, operating various diverse business divisions including the popular mobile network service brand, T-Mobile. This achievement marks the first major public recognition of continued cultural development and investment in sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs at Boyd Corporation – a name that carries nearly a century of commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer needs.

Boyd, through its specialty thermal division, Aavid, received the Silver Award in recognition of excellent collaboration and outstanding achievement in the first quarter of 2020 for implementing, emphasizing and advancing corporate social responsibility systems and policies, broad program engagement from hourly employees to leadership, environmental management, life cycle thinking, ethical and fair labor practices as well as protecting human rights throughout its operations and supply chain. This prestigious honor identifies and recognizes best practices and leadership amongst Deutsche Telekom’s supply chain in the area of Circular Economy. Receiving the award confirms Boyd’s commitment from top leadership through innovation and achievement of tangible results in delivering both excellence in the reduction of environmental impact and commercial bottom-line benefits through the implementation of best sustainability and responsibility practices.

“Boyd has long considered it our global responsibility to care for the environments and societies impacted by or supporting our operations. Many of our sites have been certified to ISO 14001 environmental management systems for more than a decade. We’ve been a proactive supporter of many international health and safety initiatives, responsible global sourcing practices and ethical employment programs. We were an early adopter of human rights practices from the Responsible Business Alliance, previously known as the EICC or Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition. This is a part of who Boyd is and what we stand for,” said Boyd CEO Mitch Aiello. “We believe that sustainability and corporate social responsibility is not only an ethical requirement to conduct business, it is a source of value creation for our customers and shareholders. We are very proud to be recognized by one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies for our achievements in sustainable programs and corporate social responsibility.”

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Boyd operates in three continents with over thirty manufacturing and design centers. Dedication from leadership to promote corporate social responsibility awareness, closely monitor global supply chain partners, regularly inspect health and safety initiatives, protect labor and strictly enforce ethics compliance has set Boyd apart as a pioneer in integrated sealing, thermal management and protection solutions sourced and manufactured in a progressive and globally responsible method.

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of thermal management, protection and environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep the world running.

