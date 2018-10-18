Brainwonders DMIT and Career Counselling Expert Announces Expansion Plans Across North India; Targets New Regional Centres by 2018 End

Brainwonders, the expert in the science of Dermatoglyphics and the only U.S Patented DMIT Company, has announced mega expansion plans across North India. DMIT is the scientific way of brain mapping via study of finger-prints to understand one’s intelligence levels and learning style. The company has set sight on setting up 75 Regional centres in schools and franchises across North India by the end of 2018 and has already partnered with 12 major schools across Delhi-NCR.

Mr. Manish Naidu with School Managment

In line with its expansion drive in North India, Brainwonders will also be participating in the upcoming Franchise India Expo 2018 scheduled to be held in Delhi on October 21 & 22, 2018. The company will be setting up their kiosk at hall no 11 and stall no A55.

Since its launch in 2011, Brainwonders has revolutionized the concept of educational counseling through their U.S. Patented Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT). The company is now set to expand its Northern Retail and Institutional operations to provide unbeatable professional assessment and counselling to students, parents and teachers with the unique DMIT assessment concept. As of now, Brainwonders is present in 30 cities and has more than 100+ franchisees panning major cities within the country including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

Manish Naidu, Founder, Brainwonders, said, “The expansion is aimed at increasing the vast reach of Brainwonder’s unique DMIT assessment capabilities to provide a holistic intelligence-based learning across North India. With Brainwonders, our aim is to create wonders by identifying the skills and aptitude of infants and promoting them to perfection. The Brainwonders DMIT software specializes in maintaining accuracy and highest levels of precision. The overwhelming response to our unique assessment and consultancy services in other parts of the country has encouraged us to expand our operations to provide quality educational services across the entire Northern India and drive the growth of future generations.”

Brainwonders is the first and only company in Asia to have tied up with Professor Lin who holds the only U.Ṣ Patent for Dermatoglyphics Technique. The DMIT software provides a complete, auto-assessment interface that is uniquely adaptive, intuitive and responsive to any child’s unique needs and skill-sets.

About Brainwonders

Brainwonders is a primarily a career counselling centre focusing on occupational growth, psychosocial grooming and talent maximization. It was established in 2011 with the firm belief in providing the personal and career guidance with the best career counsellors and psychologists in India. It was conceived in Prof Lin Ruei Bin’s Well Gene Science Lab in Malaysia. Brainwonders operates with their belief in the Happy Child Concept and caters to the age range of 6 months to 70 years with a firm motto of providing quality assessment and counselling services to the Indian and Global population help every individual be the best of their potential.

Brainwonders prizes itself in being the only U. S. Patented DMIT organisation which helps in transformation via brain mapping. The aspects discussed include personality, learning styles, left & right brain dominance, innate strengths and weaknesses profile and recommendations with regards to personal management and career. In addition to the same, Brainwonders is also an IQ test centre, psychometric personality test centre and has even collaborated with various schools, colleges and corporate firm for online aptitude test for students, online IQ test, Multiple Intelligence test, DMIT, Career Development Program, Personal and Professional Development Workshops and Seminars. For the same, Brainwonders has been awarded for being the Best Career Counselling Centre and our contribution to Educational Counselling via Psychometric tests and DMIT. Our work has been recognized at various Regional and National platforms. Today, we stand strong at 100+ career counselling centre in Mumbai and India, with 5 Global centres. Our vision is to provide a comprehensive career counselling and personal development framework to all.