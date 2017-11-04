FLASH NEWS:
- BJP chief Amit Shah’s Gujarat campaign begins; leads BJP’s charge in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
- Vasundhara Raje Government to celebrate demonetisation anniversary in Jaipur stadium
- BJP President hits out Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah says, he speaks of Gujarat health service, what about Amethi?
- 2 dead after stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations.
Breaking News
- Home
-
- Breaking News
-
- 2 dead after stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations.
2 dead after stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations.
by theguardian.com
November 4, 2017