CM Jayaraman, President of Citizens Voice Club, talks about consumer rights and shows the route to file official complaints. Do listen.
CM Jayaraman, President of Citizens Voice Club
“Thala Ajith knows I am fighting for agriculture” says Vivegam Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy
More music tracks are to be released and I’m hoping to make it big film industry, says Indie music maker, Jeffrey Jonathan in a conversation with Covai Post
In conversation with Director Bani
“Enga Amma Rani” is an upcoming Tamil film starring Sai Dhanshika. Director Bani talks to Covai Post about the film and how it has shaped out.
Artificially ripened mangoes, totally hazardous to health
When you eat mangoes that are artificially ripened using Calcium Carbide what happens to your health ? O.L.S. Vijay, Designated Officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India…..
Advocate R. Prabhakaran who was taken into custody by police for opposing the setting up of a TASMAC outlet in Coimbatore talks to Covai Post….