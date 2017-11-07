- Download mobile app
- FIR registered against Bharathiar University vice-chancellor
- Court allows Rajasthan’s ‘Hadiya’ to return to her husband
- Amit Shah launches a six-day door-to-door campaign in Naranpura, his former constituency
- Direct tax collection for financial year 2017-18 increases 15.2%
- M K Stalin to lead protest against demonetisation in Madurai
- Demonetisation was organised loot and legalised plunder, alleges Manmohan Singh
- Punjab: Two dead, more than 15 injured after a bus rammed into a trolley vehicle
- Technology has a very powerful role in effective governance: Arun Jaitley
- Spoke to Rahul Gandhi on reservation issue, Surat rally and RG’s North Gujarat Road show: Alpesh Thakore
by Covai Post Network
November 7, 2017